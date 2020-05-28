VISUAL CONNECTIONS LLC HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2020 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®
Visual Connections was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Technical Support Solution category.
I am proud and know the future relies on data analytics and the ability to detect fraud and abuse, analyze trends in enrollments, and claims and eligibility to understand patterns and interpret trends”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Baltimore, Maryland] – Visual Connections, LLC (VC) was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Technical Support Solution category in the 18th Annual American Business Awards®.
— Fred Deese, CEO
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
VC was honored as a Bronze Stevie Award winner in the category of Best Technical Support Solution for the Visual Connections’ Analytic Services Environment (VCASE), a sophisticated analytic platform environment that provides Platform as a Service (PaaS) to support VC’s clients’ data needs. VCASE won the award in the Computers Technology division. VCASE was recognized by the judges as a, “Great solution for the Health Care Industry for CMS systems!” In addition, the judges also commented by saying “VCASE has yielded positive results and the added capability to analyze data is great for making better decisions throughout the organization.” Fred Deese, CEO of Visual Connections said, “I am proud of the team that created VCASE and know the future relies on data analytics and the ability to detect fraud and abuse, analyze trends in enrollments, and claims and eligibility, and to understand patterns and interpret trends.”
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Visual Connections LLC
Visual Connections is a minority-owned, Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE)-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), a Small Disadvantaged Business and an SBA certified HUBZone Small Business with headquarters in Windsor Mill, Maryland. For 13 years, we have provided our federal, state, and commercial clients with a wide variety of cutting-edge services and solutions—including a full spectrum of Information Technology (IT) services; program and portfolio management; medical coding and record review; and video surveillance and cabling. Our company possesses diverse capabilities in advanced health data analytics, including the development of statistical modeling and reporting solutions, program performance assessments, performance management frameworks, econometric and regulatory research, and predictive solutions leveraging intelligent automation tools and solutions. https://www.visualconnections.net/
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
