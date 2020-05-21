Visual Connections Partners with trUStr to Reduce Fraud, Waste and Abuse in Medicare
Visual Connections and trUStr have partnered to conceive, develop and implement a pilot, utilizing asynchronous conversational reinforcement tools for CMS.
Digital trust is profoundly important and recognizing small milestones using trUStr will go a long way for coders who review millions of records.”MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Burlington, VT] trUStr (www.trustr.us // trUSX Inc), the leader in telehealth and conversational intelligence, has announced it has partnered with prime contractor Visual Connections, LLC (http://www.visualconnections.net) over a 10-year time horizon to arm the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) with more effective measures at reducing fraud, waste and abuse in Medicare.
— Frederick Deese
“We all respond best to authentic words of encouragement, and trUStr provides conversational tools that offer meaningful recognition that is personalized and tied to specific achievements big and small” - says Marta Murphy, COO of trUStr [where] “trUStr then collects and co-registers actionable information in the employee’s own words.”
Visual Connections and trUStr have partnered to conceive, develop and implement a natural language pilot, utilizing asynchronous conversational reinforcement tools for CMS’ Medicare Advantage program, which covers over 22 million beneficiaries as of 2019. This project is transformative and was designed to rectify coding anomalies and potentially fraudulent activity before it occurs, and to enhance CMS’s ability to improve coding integrity, allowing for reduced waste overutilization and improved decisioning.
“Digital trust is profoundly important and recognizing small milestones using trUStr will go a long way for coders who review millions of records,” said Frederick Deese, Founder & CEO, Visual Connections. “Ultimately it will help to create a much more lean, accountable and efficient government agency for the American people.”
“We are honored to have been chosen by Visual Connections to apply our positive messaging tools towards improving coding integrity for CMS’ Medicare Advantage program,” said Dr. Chris Jones, founder, trUStr, “This project truly shows the power of positive messaging, and how it can dramatically improve government agencies’ resilience and operations.”
The successful pilot is expected to help pave the way for future collaboration between Visual Connections and trUStr on similar language processing and artificial intelligence applications. The companies expect to work together on various programs in other government areas especially in healthcare, for which these types of technologies are very applicable.
About Visual Connections (VC)
Founded in 2007 and based in Windsor Mill, Maryland, VC is a full spectrum service provider of information technology services, program and portfolio management, data analytics, medical record review, video surveillance and cabling for federal clients. The Company specialize in Health IT and building artificial intelligence data platforms for analyzing big data in the public healthcare agencies from a fraud, waste and abuse perspective. The Company has successfully delivered on 35 Federal contracts overall with 16 as Prime and 21 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services contracts with five as Prime.
About trUStr
Launched in 2017 by a team of experienced behavioral economists and artificial intelligence experts, trUStr is a platform created by trUSX Inc that uses language to engage and reward measured behavioral change in a trusted manner. This multi-way dialogue leads to a more natural conversational journey that has broad applications ranging from telehealth and virtual clinical trials to medication adherence and workflow optimization.
