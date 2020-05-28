Oil & Gas Virtual Summit - Providing Leadership and Succeeding in a Time of Crisis

Keeping the O&G Community Networking & Engaged

NAIROBI, KENYA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit launched July 6 – 10, 2020 is being organsied in response to the challenges the industry and world is facing

The event will bring together the top Oil and Gas Business Experts, Industry Thought Leaders, Independents, Government, Key Stakeholders, Strategic Thinkers and Operational Leaders.

Access five days worth of content addressing the challenges arising from the current oil industry crisis. Panel Discussions and Presentations will be from C-Suite and Senior Executive speakers covering a broad range of topics with the objective to help you navigate the current problems being faced within the industry and gain a better understanding of how to move forward strategically.

The Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit is designed to take you on a step-by-step journey throughout the Oil and Gas Value Chain on how to deal with the current crisis, adapting to a new world order and how to succeed going forward.

Being an online-only event, gives you access anywhere, live or on demand wherever you are, so you can download presentations that are relevant for you or take part in one of the live panel discussions during the week.

No travel, no approval forms to complete, and no feeling like if you attend, you will have a week's worth of work to catch up on when you get back.

Showcase your brand and gain targeted exposure to the O&G industry leaders, influencers and potential clients by Sponsoring or being part of the Exhibition Gallery. Get in touch for more information about our Sponsor & Exhibition Gallery packages designed for your budget.

The Exhibition Gallery and Energy Resource Centre is restricted to registered participants.

Confirmed Speakers:

Jasper Peijs, VP, Africa Exploration, BP

Dr. Carole Nakhle, CEO, Crystol Energy

Anand Rao, Director & Principal, Oil & Gas Solutions Ltd

Hugh Spurling, Director Spurling Goss

Eskil Jersing, EP Executive, Eskoil Limited

Tom Perkins, Director of Projects, Stellar Energy

Nicole R. Braley, VP - Head of Marketing, Wood Mackenzie

Emmanuel Delvaux, MD, West Africa, Schlumberger

Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head, Oil & Gas, Standard Bank

Brian Muriuki, MD & Country Chair, Shell, Ghana

Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton

Erik Dvergsnes, Architect - Oracle Exadata & Cloud, Aker BP ASA

Hon Elly Karuhanga, Uganda, Chamber of Mines & Petroleum

Sean Wilcock, Vice President, Sales, MGB Oilfield Services Inc

Jon Clark, Partner, UK & EMEIA Oil and Gas Leader, Ernst & Young

Diana Ribeiro, CEO, Astertax Consulting

Rudolf Huber, President, LNG Europe

Elizabeth Rogo, Founder & CEO, TSAVO Oilfields Services

Peter Szabadi, Chief Operating Officer, The Energy Year



Highlights:

C-Suite & Senior Executives

VIP & Government Interviews

Five Days’ Worth of Content

Virtual Networking Platform

Key Topical Issues in the Oil and Gas Value Chain

Panel Discussions

Attendees:

Government

C-Suite and Senior Level Executives

Independents

National Oil Companies

Oilfield Services Providers

Entrepreneurs

Consultants



Register now to be part of an inclusive, informative and thought provoking week of insights and discussion.

For all enquiries contact:

Joe Watson: jwatson@upstreamgrp.com

Jodee Lourensz: jodee@upstreamgrp.com

--------------------------------------------------------

Note to Media

For all media enquiries including accreditation please contact jodee@upstreamgrp.com