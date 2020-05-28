Children 1st Dental & Surgery Centers in Texas Offer Safe, Painless Alternatives For Pediatric Dental Procedures
GARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children 1st Dental & Surgery Centers in Garland, Mesquite and Houston offer an alternative to parents whose anxious children need dental procedures such as fillings, extractions, sealants, crowns and more.
Many parents remember old practices such as strapping children down (or papoosing). Although most dental practices have eliminated this practice, many children still fear the dentist. Forcing a child to push through their anxiety and fear at a young age can deter them from getting necessary dental care even until adulthood.
Children 1st Dental & Surgery Center is dedicated to taking the fear out of dentistry. All patients safely go to sleep with general anesthesia administered from a dedicated Anesthesiologist. Patients wake up with no recollection of the procedure.
Dentists across Texas refer their patients to Children 1st Dental & Surgery Center. A child’s behavior or difficult condition disrupts a dentists’ office routine. Children 1st specializes in treating children who need extra care during dental procedures.
Since they are a state-licensed ambulatory surgery center, they do not treat patients for regular cleanings. Therefore, they always send their patients back to the referring dentist for regular check-ups.
Children 1st continues to update their offices to make the experience more comfortable for the patients and parents. They provide high definition television, android tablets and games for patients to enjoy while preparing for their procedure.
“We’ve found that the parents are often just as nervous, if not more nervous, than the child,” said CFO Troy Naef. “Most of us are parents as well so we understand what it’s like to have your child undergo a procedure. It’s scary! That’s why we’ve made a commitment to proper communication and education with our parents.”
Children 1st has redesigned their website to make it more user-friendly and informative for parents who are considering safe sedation for their child’s procedure. Once they’re in the office, they are in constant communication with parents: before, during and even after they have left the office.
One patient and parent at a time, Children 1st Dental & Surgery Center is working to take the fear out of pediatric dentistry.
About Children 1st Dental & Surgery Center:
Children 1st Dental & Surgery Center is the preferred resource for children who benefit from specialized dental care. If your child or patient is fearful of general dentistry and has a condition requiring general dental treatments, they’re here to help. Their staff is trained to work with children from age 2 to 12. They have licensed pediatric anesthesiologists and dentists who work with children daily.
Gloria Berry
