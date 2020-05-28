Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A402570                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2020 at approximately 1807 hours

STREET: Lower Plain

TOWN: Bradford

CROSS STREETS: Clear Meadow Ln

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tanya Johns

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front right end and right side damage

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On May 27, 2020 at approximately 1807 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash, into a house, on Lower

Plain in Bradford.

 

Troopers arrived to the area and located the operator, Tanya Johns, at the

scene. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and administered Standardized

Field Sobriety Tests. At the conclusion of the tests, Johns was taken into

custody for suspicion of DUI.

 

Johns was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. Johns

was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on August 5,

2020 at 0830 hours, to answer to the charge of DUI and Negligent Operation.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______Pending________ T23 VSA ____Pending___

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2020     0830 hours  

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

