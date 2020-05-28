St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A402570
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: May 27, 2020 at approximately 1807 hours
STREET: Lower Plain
TOWN: Bradford
CROSS STREETS: Clear Meadow Ln
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tanya Johns
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front right end and right side damage
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 27, 2020 at approximately 1807 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash, into a house, on Lower
Plain in Bradford.
Troopers arrived to the area and located the operator, Tanya Johns, at the
scene. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and administered Standardized
Field Sobriety Tests. At the conclusion of the tests, Johns was taken into
custody for suspicion of DUI.
Johns was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. Johns
was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on August 5,
2020 at 0830 hours, to answer to the charge of DUI and Negligent Operation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______Pending________ T23 VSA ____Pending___
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2020 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.