MSPA Americas Selects New Association Management Firm

Buena Vista Events & Management to Assume Leadership Effective June 1ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPA Americas, the trade association representing the customer experience management and measurement industry, is pleased to announce that it is transitioning the day-to-day operation of the association’s business affairs to Buena Vista Events & Management (BVEM), effective Monday, June 1.
“Following seven and a half years with FSA Management Group (FSA), the MSPA Americas Board of Directors has unanimously determined to engage an agency better aligned to support the immediate and long-term needs of our association,” explained MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey. “We thank FSA’s team for their support over the years and look forward to a bright future in this ever-changing industry as we return to our Orlando roots.”
“I am extremely pleased to be a part of the realignment of the MSPA in shifting our management services to Buena Vista Events & Management,” said MPSA Americas Immediate Past President Charles Stiles. “There are very few that are as passionate about our industry, and as committed to the MSPA’s success and growth, as BVEM CEO Rich Bradley. FSA has been a great partner over the years, and we are appreciative of their leadership. However, I am excited for our future, and the opportunity we now have to grow to the next level under the experience and leadership of BVEM.”
MSPA Americas was originally founded as the Mystery Shopping Providers’ Association (MSPA) in Orlando, Florida in 1998 by customer experience industry entrepreneurs Mike Bare of Bare International and Mark Michelson. MSPA spawned subsequent chapters in Europe/Africa, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. In 2013 the association simply became MSPA Americas as it welcomed other customer experience related segments into its membership, including merchandising, market research, loss prevention and other firms of similar disciplines.
“FSA has served us well for years, however, with the significant business upheaval caused by the Covid-19 virus, it’s time to reformulate our organizational structure,” continued MSPA Co-Founder Mike Bare. “This is necessary to ensure our association’s continuity and existence. Having a past President and Global Chair manage the association will facilitate the needed refocus on member value, support, and industry-leading guidelines.”
Buena Vista Events & Management is part of the BBM America family of companies and led by veteran CX executive and former MSPA Global chairman Rich Bradley. For more information, please visit https://MSPA-Americas.org or https://BuenaVistaEvents.com.
