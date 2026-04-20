FLORIDA HOSPITALITY EXPO Returns to Orlando in 2026

Florida Hospitality 2026 logo George at trade show

Former GMF trade show back with Buena Vista Events & Management

The Florida Hospitality Expo has long been a cornerstone gathering for the travel and tourism industry, bringing together everyone from front-line team members to executives.” — Buena Vista Events & Management President Rich Bradley

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Hospitality Expo, a long-running exhibition originally created by industry icon George Fakhoury as the GMF HAT (Hospitality and Tourism) Show, will return in 2026 under the direction of Orlando-based Buena Vista Events & Management . The trade show will take place August 18 at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista , located near Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs.“The Florida Hospitality Expo has long been a cornerstone gathering for the travel and tourism industry, bringing together everyone from front-line team members to executives to network and experience the best our industry has to offer,” said Buena Vista Events & Management President Rich Bradley. “We’re honored to build on George’s legacy and work alongside him to elevate this iconic event to new heights following his retirement last year.”The Florida Hospitality Expo and its HAT predecessor have historically drawn nearly 100 exhibitors representing the attractions, food and beverage, and lodging sectors. Following a one-year hiatus in 2025, the Expo will return with its signature marketplace along with several new enhancements.“This event has always brought together a ‘who’s who’ of hospitality leaders across the travel and tourism space,” said Director of Operations Michael Bradley. “We’re excited to reintroduce that dynamic marketplace while adding new experiences designed to drive even greater commerce and meaningful connections.”Tables sales and sponsorships at the beginning of May on the Buena Vista Events & Management website ( www.BuenaVistaEvents.com ). Founder George Fakhoury will be assisting as a consultant with the preparation and operation of the 2026 event.Buena Vista Events & Management will also resume the popular Lunch Breaks which were created by GMF Consulting. The first one is scheduled for May 8 at Taverna Opa in Pointe Orlando. Tickets are currently on sale at www.BuenaVistaEvents.com

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