The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise Returns

The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise logo Enjoying the lights, sounds and flavors on Original Orlando Tours' Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise Leading trivia on the Christmas Cruise

Original Orlando Tours’ Holiday Tradition Set Sail Again Last Night

This voyage into Christmas tour has become an Orlando area holiday tradition since we launched added it to our selection of local tours in December 2020.” — Original Orlando Tours President & CEO, Rich Bradley

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Original Orlando Tours , Central Florida’s award-winning top family-owned tour company, returned its annual beloved holiday classic, The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise, last evening, Monday, December 1, kicking off its sixth season.“This voyage into Christmas tour has become an Orlando area holiday tradition since we launched added it to our selection of local tours in December 2020,” explained Original Orlando Tours President & CEO, Rich Bradley. “We set out to design an immersive experience into the sights, sounds and tastes of the Christmas season. There is nothing like the peacefulness of sailing under starlit skies while listening to carols and tasting Christmas treats as you see the festive lights along the Winter Park chain of lakes”.Billed in 2022 as “the hottest holiday ticket in town”, the 90-minute tours depart at 6:30pm from the docks at 312 East Morse Avenue in Winter Park on selected evenings. Advanced reservations are required; and while the tours annually sell out, the company website hosts a waiting list for last minute cancellations.The remaining season includes (select return tickets are available):12/3/2025 Wednesday12/4/2025 Thursday12/9/2025 Tuesday12/10/2025 Wednesday12/15/2025 Monday12/16/2025 Tuesday12/18/2025 ThursdayTickets can be purchased, and the wait list can be accessed, at www.OriginalOrlando.com Photos, b-roll, logos, etc. are available on request to Experiences@OriginalOrlando.com.Original Orlando Tours offers year round group tours and scheduled walking tours in Orlando, Winter Park, International Drive and other parts of Central Florida since 2018.

The Winter Park Old Fasioned Christmas Cruise 2025: Heart Full of Cheer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.