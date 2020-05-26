Eighth Region Hits Benchmark to Begin Reopening

Mid-Hudson Valley Joins Capital Region, Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions, Which Have Met the Seven Metrics Required to Begin Reopening

Long Island Still on Track to Reopen Tomorrow, May 27th

Governor Will Meet with President Trump Tomorrow to Discuss Infrastructure Projects to Help Supercharge the Economy

State Will Fast-Track Construction of Empire Station at Penn and New LaGuardia Airport

State is Continuing to Direct Resources to Lower-Income and Predominately Minority Neighborhoods in NYC that are Most Impacted by COVID-19

Confirms 1,072 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 363,836; New Cases in 35 Counties