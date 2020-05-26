Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eighth Region Hits Benchmark to Begin Reopening

Mid-Hudson Valley Joins Capital Region, Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions, Which Have Met the Seven Metrics Required to Begin Reopening

 

Long Island Still on Track to Reopen Tomorrow, May 27th

 

Governor Will Meet with President Trump Tomorrow to Discuss Infrastructure Projects to Help Supercharge the Economy

 

State Will Fast-Track Construction of Empire Station at Penn and New LaGuardia Airport 

 

State is Continuing to Direct Resources to Lower-Income and Predominately Minority Neighborhoods in NYC that are Most Impacted by COVID-19

 

Confirms 1,072 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 363,836; New Cases in 35 Counties

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the Mid-Hudson Region has met all seven metrics to begin phase one of reopening today, joining the Capital Region, Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions. Long Island is still on track to reopen tomorrow May 27th when their contact tracing operation comes online and if deaths continue to decline.

 

 

 

 

The Governor also announced he will meet with President Trump in Washington D.C. tomorrow to discuss infrastructure projects that need federal approval - including the LaGuardia AirTrain, the Cross-Hudson Tunnels and the Second Avenue Subway expansion - to help supercharge the economy.

 

The Governor also announced the state will fast-track the construction of the new Empire Station at Penn and the new LaGuardia Airport while rail ridership and air traffic is down. To further jumpstart the economy, the state will work to increase low cost renewable power downstate and production upstate with building of new cross-state transmission cables; expedite a power cable from Canada to New York City and increase renewable energy resources.

The Governor also announced the state is continuing to direct resources and focus targeted efforts on reducing the spread of COVID-19 in lower-income and predominately minority neighborhoods in New York City that are most impacted by the COVID-19 virus and continue to see a disproportionately high number of new COVID cases every day. These efforts will help New York City meet the seven metrics required to begin reopening.

 

"We're turning the page on the COVID-19 pandemic and we're focusing on two tracks going forward - monitoring the reopening and supercharging the reopening," Governor Cuomo said. "We're starting to reopen in nearly every region all across the state - we have a dashboard available so every New Yorker can see the numbers every day and our regional control groups are studying the numbers and the data. As the reopening process continues, we have to supercharge the reopening to make sure that the economy doesn't just bounce back, but that it comes back better and stronger than ever."

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,072 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 363,836 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 363,836 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,793

2

Allegany

44

0

Broome

522

3

Cattaraugus

81

0

Cayuga

78

1

Chautauqua

77

2

Chemung

136

0

Chenango

123

4

Clinton

95

0

Columbia

373

1

Cortland

39

0

Delaware

77

0

Dutchess

3,834

9

Erie

5,753

53

Essex

36

0

Franklin

20

0

Fulton

196

0

Genesee

193

1

Greene

225

0

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

103

0

Jefferson

72

0

Lewis

20

1

Livingston

118

3

Madison

303

0

Monroe

2,762

29

Montgomery

80

1

Nassau

39,974

67

Niagara

965

10

NYC

199,301

570

Oneida

917

12

Onondaga

2,012

31

Ontario

195

10

Orange

10,277

33

Orleans

208

3

Oswego

104

0

Otsego

69

0

Putnam

1,222

8

Rensselaer

466

1

Rockland

13,019

23

Saratoga

463

2

Schenectady

668

4

Schoharie

49

0

Schuyler

11

0

Seneca

55

0

St. Lawrence

197

0

Steuben

240

0

Suffolk

39,199

109

Sullivan

1,338

14

Tioga

122

0

Tompkins

154

0

Ulster

1,638

6

Warren

251

0

Washington

228

0

Wayne

110

1

Westchester

33,107

58

Wyoming

82

0

Yates

37

0

