Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,843 in the last 365 days.

Eastbound I-196 closes 4 p.m. this Sunday for reconstruction from Hudsonville to Grandville

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Ottawa County

HIGHWAY: Eastbound I-196

CLOSEST CITIES: Hudsonville and Grandville

START DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: November 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $25 million to reconstruct approximately 5 miles of eastbound I-196 from 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville to Kenowa Avenue in Grandville. The project also includes new intelligent transportation systems (ITS) cameras, drainage, signs, traffic signals, and bridge improvements at 22nd and 32nd avenues. An additional left-turn lane will be added on 32nd Avenue to access eastbound I-196.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: During the first stage of the project (May 31 – August), all eastbound I-196 traffic will be rerouted to eastbound M-6. Westbound I-196 traffic will be maintained in its normal configuration. The westbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-196 will be closed.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Rebuilding this major corridor will improve the ride quality, extend the service life and better serve the motoring public.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

You just read:

Eastbound I-196 closes 4 p.m. this Sunday for reconstruction from Hudsonville to Grandville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.