Eastbound I-196 closes 4 p.m. this Sunday for reconstruction from Hudsonville to Grandville

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Ottawa County

HIGHWAY: Eastbound I-196

CLOSEST CITIES: Hudsonville and Grandville

START DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: November 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $25 million to reconstruct approximately 5 miles of eastbound I-196 from 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville to Kenowa Avenue in Grandville. The project also includes new intelligent transportation systems (ITS) cameras, drainage, signs, traffic signals, and bridge improvements at 22nd and 32nd avenues. An additional left-turn lane will be added on 32nd Avenue to access eastbound I-196.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: During the first stage of the project (May 31 – August), all eastbound I-196 traffic will be rerouted to eastbound M-6. Westbound I-196 traffic will be maintained in its normal configuration. The westbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-196 will be closed.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Rebuilding this major corridor will improve the ride quality, extend the service life and better serve the motoring public.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.