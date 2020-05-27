Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DPS Seeks Offender Who Escaped from Wake Correctional

State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking Wake Correctional Center minimum custody inmate Gerrhon D. Mills, (#0987453), who was last seen at the facility in Raleigh this afternoon.

Mills, 32, is a 5-foot-8 black male weighing 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes originally from Wake County. He was serving a 17-year, 8-month sentence as a habitual felon after he was convicted in Wake County. He was admitted to prison on Dec. 1, 2011 and scheduled for release on Nov. 13, 2025.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the circumstances of Mills’ escape. No offender at Wake Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you see Mills, please call local law enforcement or the Wake Correctional Center at 919-733-7988.

 

