16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Standridge associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

27 May 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the Division 25 associate circuit judge vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the impending retirement of Judge Richard T. Standridge effective May 31, 2020: 

There are 18 applicants for the vacancy. Ten of the applicants are women, and eight are men. There are four minority applicants. Nine applicants work in the private sector; eight work in the public sector. One applicant is employed by both the public and private sectors. The applicants’ average age is 42.7 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 18 applicants:

Jessica Agnelly Michael J. Hunt

Sara Hofeditz Christensen Justin J. Kalwei

Randell G. Collins Brandon A. Lawson

P. Benjamin Cox Elizabeth S. Lynch

Cynthia M. Dodge Alicia C. O’Connell

Arimeta R. DuPree Patricia M. Scaglia

Ashley N. Garrett Brady X. Twenter

Jo Leigh Fischer James A. Witteman, Jr.

Michael A. Herrin Jerri J. Zhang

The commission will interview the applicants starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The commission members will be present at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Applicants will participate in the interviews by videoconference. The public may attend the interviews by calling in to the videoconference. In addition, a recording of the interviews will be accessible as soon as reasonably possible after their completion. Instructions for how to access the interviews will be made public prior to the interview date. 

Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 25.

Members of the commission are Karen King Mitchell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley; and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.

###

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court

Missouri COurt of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600

