Get Nebraska Growing: DED to Co-Administer COVID-19 Relief Grants

As announced today by Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will co-administer four new State grant programs — utilizing $392 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act COVID-19 Relief funding — to help support Nebraska’s economic recovery.

The grants are designed to provide assistance to individuals, families and businesses that have been economically impacted by COVID-19, and will fill gaps by addressing four critical areas of need:

  • Financial support (i.e., support for operating costs) for small businesses and for livestock producers.
  • Workforce training and retraining for un- and underemployed Nebraskans.
  • Enhanced rural broadband access.
  • Gallup-based leadership training to promote positive outcomes for impacted businesses.

Click here to learn about these grant programs in detail. To stay up-to-date with the latest news, information and updates, visit and bookmark https://getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov/. For questions, contact the Get Nebraska Growing info line at 855-264-6858.

NOTE: grant applications will be accepted starting on the following dates:

  • 6/3: Workforce Retraining
  • 6/8: Stabilization Grants for small businesses
  • 6/15: Stabilization Grants for livestock producers
  • 6/22: Gallup Business Leadership Training and Remote Access (Rural Broadband) grants

