FM 2194 work

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to improve and update a portion of FM 2194 in Hunt County begins May 27.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction, was granted 78 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1 million.

The contractor will install safety end treatments on drainage structures, pave the shoulders of the roadway, and install raised-edge line and centerline rumble strips. This work will be performed on a portion of FM 2194 in Hunt County, from FM 903 to about 2.2 miles west of FM 903.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.