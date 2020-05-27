St. Johnsbury/Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A402561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-478-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/27/2020 @ 0713 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1953 Crepeault Hill in St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1st and 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault in the presence of a

child.

ACCUSED: Jason Isham

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/2020 at approximately 0713 hours, Vermont State

Police investigated a report of a family fight. As a result of the

investigation, Jason Isham, 46, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody and

charged with 1st and 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault all committed with

in the presence of a child. Isham was arraigned in the Caledonia County Court at

1545 hours and release on conditions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2020 @ 1545 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.