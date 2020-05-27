St. Johnsbury/Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A402561
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-478-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/27/2020 @ 0713 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1953 Crepeault Hill in St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: 1st and 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault in the presence of a
child.
ACCUSED: Jason Isham
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/2020 at approximately 0713 hours, Vermont State
Police investigated a report of a family fight. As a result of the
investigation, Jason Isham, 46, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody and
charged with 1st and 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault all committed with
in the presence of a child. Isham was arraigned in the Caledonia County Court at
1545 hours and release on conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2020 @ 1545 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.