Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,837 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury/Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A402561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-478-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/27/2020 @ 0713 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1953 Crepeault Hill in St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1st and 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault in the presence of a

child.

 

ACCUSED: Jason Isham                                               

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/2020 at approximately 0713 hours, Vermont State

Police investigated a report of a family fight. As a result of the

investigation, Jason Isham, 46, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody and

charged with 1st and 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault all committed with

in the presence of a child. Isham was arraigned in the Caledonia County Court at

1545 hours and release on conditions.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2020 @ 1545 hours             

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury/Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.