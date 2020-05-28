OXOS Medical wins first-round funding for its Micro C handheld X-ray device in U.S. Army xTechSearch competition

About

OXOS Medical® is an inventor, developer and manufacturer of advanced orthopedic imaging devices and software. Its initial product, the Micro C™ is a groundbreaking medical imaging solution designed for surgeons and physicians treating disorders of the extremities that combines a compact, handheld X-ray and digital and infrared camera and image receptor with software and consumables. It is designed to deliver greater accuracy, clarity, safety, speed, and integration, replacing 60-year-old X-ray equipment that is bulky and expensive.

