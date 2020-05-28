Techcyte Expands its Board and Adds World-Class Advisers to its Team
Techcyte recently expanded its board and advisory team through the addition of world-class medical, corporate strategy, and laboratory diagnostics experts.
To pursue our go-to-market strategy, we can’t do it alone. Our advisers have been invaluable in focusing our efforts on the highest value markets and tests.”LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techcyte recently expanded its board and advisory team through the addition of world-class medical, corporate strategy, and laboratory diagnostics experts. Techcyte is currently developing and selling its deep learning image analysis platform to human, veterinary, and air quality laboratories throughout the world.
Ben Cahoon, the new CEO of Techcyte, said, “To pursue our go-to-market strategy, we can’t do it alone. Our advisers have been invaluable in focusing our efforts on the highest value markets and tests.”
Techcyte Board
- Dr. Mohamed Salama, Hematopathologist & Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic Laboratories
- Kent Gordon, Chief Financial Officer, ARUP Reference Laboratories
- Michael Aicher - President, Alveo Technologies
- Kyle Wilson - Partner, BroadOak Capital Partners
- Ralph Yarro - Founder, Chairman of the Board, Techcyte
- Michael Wolfgramm - Partner, Atua Ventures
- Ben Cahoon - CEO, Techcyte
- Rick Smith - President, Techcyte
Advisers
- Dr. David Gardiner - Veterinary Pathologist
- Dr. John Haines - Retired Mycologist for New York State
- Dr. Angelica Rodriguez Baca - Cytopathologist
- Dr. Stéphane Gidenne - CEO, Ketterthill Laboratory, Luxembourg
- Richard Johnson - CEO of Air Allergen and Mold Testing
As Techcyte expands its platform to provide additional solutions, we’ll continue to look for additional world-class experts to guide and direct our efforts. If you’re interested in using or integrating with the Techcyte deep learning image analysis platform to create new algorithms or markets, please contact Ben Cahoon. ben.cahoon@techcyte.com.
About Techcyte
Headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Techcyte, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is the world leader in AI-based cellular digital diagnostics. Techcyte's use of deep machine learning to perform automated analysis of whole slide microscopy images is revolutionizing digital diagnostics in research, biopharma, environmental monitoring, and human and animal health. Visit www.techcyte.com for more information.
