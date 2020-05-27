Dunmore – There will emergency road work on I-84 Westbound between Exit 20 (Greentown/Lake Wallenpaupack) and Exit 17 (Newfoundland/Hamlin), Wayne County starting between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM today. There will be a single lane closure and a detour will be in place. The work should be completed by 10:00 PM.
Motorist should use caution when traveling in the area.
Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502
Source: PennDOT District 4
Emergency Road Work on I-84 Westbound in Wayne County
