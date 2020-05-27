Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,825 in the last 365 days.

Emergency Road Work on I-84 Westbound in Wayne County

Dunmore – There will emergency road work on I-84 Westbound between Exit 20 (Greentown/Lake Wallenpaupack) and Exit 17 (Newfoundland/Hamlin), Wayne County starting between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM today.  There will be a single lane closure and a detour will be in place. The work should be completed by 10:00 PM.

Motorist should use caution when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

You just read:

Emergency Road Work on I-84 Westbound in Wayne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.