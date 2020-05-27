Detour to be Placed on Route 3010, Mud Pike Improvements Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., will place a detour on the Route 3010 (Mud Pike Road) improvements project beginning on Monday, June 1, in Brothersvalley Township, Somerset County.

On Monday, the contractor will place a 6.9-mile detour on Route 3010 for a pipe replacement that will follow Route 2031 (Garett Shortcut Road) and Route 2047 (Berlin Plank Road). The detour will be placed for no longer than 30 days.

Overall work on this project consists of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the existing roadway of Route 3010 (Mud Pike Road) and Route 2031 (Garrett Shortcut Road) and the construction of a left-turn lane on Route 2047 (Berlin Plank Road). Route 2031 (Garrett Shortcut Road) will be reconstructed on a new alignment to provide adequate sight distance at the intersection of Route 3010 (Mud Pike Road) and Garrett Shortcut Road. Also included is the replacement of two bridges; one over Millers Run and one over Tubs Run.

Other work to be completed includes drainage, guiderail, signing, traffic signal upgrades, wetland mitigation, stream relocation and other miscellaneous construction.

This work will mostly take place under daylight traffic control as needed. Delays may be possible. There also will be one additonal 30-day detour that will take place in the 2020 construction season. More details will be available closer to the detour timeframe.

All work on this approximately $11.7 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide, addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101