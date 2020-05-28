Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,877 in the last 365 days.

Noel Collis Files to Run for Congress

Dr. Noel Collis (R) has filed to run for Congress.

Dr. Noel Collis (R) has filed to run for Congress. Collis will run in the Republican primary for Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.

The voters of the 7th District have a choice between a self-enriched career politician or a successful, hardworking, average citizen who is running to restore the principles and values of America!”
— Noel Collis
HUTCHINSON, MN, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Noel Collis (R) has filed to run for Congress. Collis will run in the Republican primary for Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.

Dr. Collis will fight for the average men, women, and hard working farm families of the 7th District.

“Today the voters of the 7th District have a choice between a self-enriched career politician or a successful, hardworking, average citizen candidate who is running to restore the principles and values that made America great!” said Dr. Collis.

Dr. Noel Collis has been a practicing physician in Minnesota since 1989 and a resident of Albany, MN.

Paid for by Collis for Congress.

Carolyn Borgen
Collis for Congress
+1 612-251-8492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Noel Collis Files to Run for Congress

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.