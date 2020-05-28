Noel Collis Files to Run for Congress
Dr. Noel Collis (R) has filed to run for Congress. Collis will run in the Republican primary for Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.
The voters of the 7th District have a choice between a self-enriched career politician or a successful, hardworking, average citizen who is running to restore the principles and values of America!”HUTCHINSON, MN, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Noel Collis (R) has filed to run for Congress. Collis will run in the Republican primary for Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.
— Noel Collis
Dr. Collis will fight for the average men, women, and hard working farm families of the 7th District.
“Today the voters of the 7th District have a choice between a self-enriched career politician or a successful, hardworking, average citizen candidate who is running to restore the principles and values that made America great!” said Dr. Collis.
Dr. Noel Collis has been a practicing physician in Minnesota since 1989 and a resident of Albany, MN.
Paid for by Collis for Congress.
Carolyn Borgen
Collis for Congress
+1 612-251-8492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter