Beacon Capital Advisors Assists Payroll Services Company in Obtaining $1M in Senior Debt Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Capital Advisors, an affiliate of Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions, is pleased to have acted as the exclusive advisor for a leading managed payroll solutions service provider in securing a term loan of $1 million.

The Client:

Beacon’s client is a global payroll management company that offers cloud-based multilingual and multi-currency payroll systems and full-service payroll management solutions including scheduling, tax reporting, and e-filing. Through its web-based platform, the company provides clients 24/7 access for data management, allowing quick implementation and training. The company also provides corporate accounting support and other services for human resource management and has demonstrated fast growth since inception with a large book of international clients.

The Problem:

In the Winter of 2020, the company approached Beacon Capital Advisors with the mandate of debt restructuring with the goal of taking advantage of lower interest rates to support further business growth and capital needs. Possible recapitalization and bringing in equity partners were also discussed as possible solutions.

The Solution:

Given Beacon’s expertise in corporate finance and M&A advisory, the team assessed that restructuring of the existing debt will be more advantageous to the business than recapitalization and was able to secure a Class A senior lender’s facility of $1 million to address the company’s needs at extremely favorable terms to the client. The process was additionally complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the team was able to see the deal through, and was able to negotiate terms and conditions favorable to the client.

About Beacon:

Beacon Capital Advisors, an affiliate of Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions, provides debt advisory services to small and medium-sized businesses. Whether you want to refinance your Corporate Debt or looking for Mezzanine Financing or considering Cash Flow financing to further the expansion of your business, Beacon’s Corporate Finance Advisory group can help you determine the most efficient capital structure for your business and arrange financing terms to position your company for continued growth.