R&B-Pop Phenomenon Almondmilkhunni Celebrates Badass Women with Flo Milli on the Boisterous “Cherry” Remix

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With millions of streams and hotly coveted Billboard and Ones to Watch endorsements under her belt, Philadelphia singer Almondmilkhunni returns with “Cherry feat. Flo Milli” Remix,” a newly enhanced cut from her self-titled debut EP that adds a scorching verse from the Alabama rapper to the track.

Collaborating with one of the hottest rising female artists in rap, Flo Milli brings her trademark attitude and confidence in the new verse to really help Almondmilkhunni “put the cherry on top” of this fresh, empowering new take on the viral hit.

“This song is about having fun and having that bad bitch energy and having Flo Milli on the track really takes it to a new level” — Almondmilkhunni.

“Cherry,” which graced Spotify’s coveted “New Music Friday” when it dropped earlier this year, appears on Almondmilkhunni [via Electric Feel Records], a 7-song salute to the forward-thinking Latina’s humble roots and her bright future.

Though she’s only been releasing music for a year, Almondmilkhunni is already serving up silky ‘00s R&B wrapped up neatly in sleek modern production. Previous single “Bandana” cleverly samples Usher’s “U Remind Me,” which Billboard called a “swaggering kiss-off.” As Brain Bakery Magazine put it best, “Somewhere between Clairo and Doja Cat exists the energy and persona that is Almondmilkhunni.”

Notching over 2 million streams on Spotify, Almondmilkhunni is quickly becoming an undeniable force. With Almondmilkhunni and “Cherry feat. Flo Milli” remix,” the must-hear singer is only just beginning her most powerful hot girl summer yet.

To say Almondmilkhunni has done it all already might be an understatement. The Philadelphia singer’s rapid-fire trip to the top has taken her from growing up in the church to putting herself through college by dancing and stripping, to turning heads with her bitingly funny viral social posts, to finally doing what she was meant to do: flexing her true power as a pop-R&B disruptor. Emerging in 2019, her first two singles (“Grapefruit [feat. Evander Griim]”) & “Henni Heartbreak”) racked up over 2 million streams, and ultimately got her signed to Electric Feel Records.

Almondmilkhunni EP TRACKLISTING

1. Almondmilkhunni

2. Bandana

3. Grapefruit [feat. Evander Griiim]

4. Henni Heartbreak

5. Give It All To Me

6. Cherry [feat. lil aaron]

7. Grapefruit (Remix) [feat. Dounia]

