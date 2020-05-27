St. Johnsbury / Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A402566
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/27/2020 at approximately 1251 hours
STREET: VT Route 122
TOWN: Sheffield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Trucott Drive
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brenda Burke
AGE: 79
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-incapacitating
HOSPITAL: Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/27/2020, at approximately 1251 hours, Vermont Troopers
responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 122 near Trucott Drive in
Sheffield, VT for a reported single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Brenda
Burke (79) left the roadway for an unknown reason while travelling north on
Route 122. Burke was transported to the Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital for
treatment.
COURT ACTION: No
