Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,756 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A402566                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury                             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/27/2020 at approximately 1251 hours

STREET: VT Route 122

TOWN: Sheffield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Trucott Drive

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1 

OPERATOR: Brenda Burke

AGE: 79     

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-incapacitating

HOSPITAL: Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/27/2020, at approximately 1251 hours, Vermont Troopers

responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 122 near Trucott Drive in

Sheffield, VT for a reported single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Brenda

Burke (79) left the roadway for an unknown reason while travelling north on

Route 122. Burke was transported to the Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital for

treatment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: (802) 748-3111

Fax: (802) 748-1585

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.