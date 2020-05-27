St. Johnsbury / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20A402566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/27/2020 at approximately 1251 hours

STREET: VT Route 122

TOWN: Sheffield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Trucott Drive

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brenda Burke

AGE: 79

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-incapacitating

HOSPITAL: Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/27/2020, at approximately 1251 hours, Vermont Troopers

responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 122 near Trucott Drive in

Sheffield, VT for a reported single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Brenda

Burke (79) left the roadway for an unknown reason while travelling north on

Route 122. Burke was transported to the Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital for

treatment.

COURT ACTION: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

