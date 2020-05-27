Southbound I-279 Parkway North Ramp to Northbound Route 65 Inspection Thursday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp from southbound I-279 (Parkway North) to northbound Route 65 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, May 28 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur as needed on the ramp from southbound I-279 (Parkway North) to northbound Route 65 (Route 65/Ohio River Boulevard Exit 1C) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Crews from the Mackin Engineering Company and Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

