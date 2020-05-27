Paving Tonight on Route 283 WB from I-283 NB Ramp to Eisenhower Boulevard in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County

Contractor to set barrier under Route 283 bridge over I-283 NB

Harrisburg, PA – A contractor is scheduled to perform paving tonight on Route 283 westbound between the I-283 Northbound on-ramp and Eisenhower Boulevard in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Work will begin tonight at 9 PM and be completed tomorrow morning by 6 AM. Route 283 westbound will be closed at the I-283 northbound ramp. The ramp will remain open. Motorists wishing to access Interstate 76/Pennsylvania Turnpike from westbound Route 283 should take I-283 Northbound to the Route 441 Interchange, then take South Eisenhower Boulevard south to I-76/PA Turnpike.

Then, on Thursday night, the contractor is scheduled to reset concrete barrier below the Route 283 bridge over I-283 Northbound. Work will be from 9 PM Thursday night to 6 AM Friday morning. I-283 Northbound will be closed and PA Turnpike traffic leaving the toll plaza will be detoured to Union Street. The left lane of I-283 Southbound will be closed during this time.

This work is part of an $89.4 million project being conducted by Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, to rebuild six miles of Route 283 as well as the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Union Street, and Vine Street interchanges. Work began in the spring of 2017 with rehabilitation of the three structures that carry Newberry Road, Union Street, and Vine Street over Route 283. Westbound Route 283 was rebuilt in 2018 and Eastbound Route 283 was reconstructed in 2019. Final paving is currently being performed.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###