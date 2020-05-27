Prof. Weisong Shi joins AI Technology & Systems advisory board
MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Technology & Systems (AITS) announced Prof. Weisong Shi has been named member of strategic advisory board to drive strategic initiatives for the company in edge computing, connected and autonomous systems, and smart health.
Dr. Shi is one of the world leaders in the edge computing research community, and has been advocating Edge Computing (Fog Computing) since 2014, a new computing paradigm in which the computing resources are placed at the edge of the Internet, in close proximity to mobile devices, sensors, end users and the emerging Internet of Everything. His work on edge computing is in part supported by NSF and several industry partners, such as Facebook. Dr. Shi and the CAR lab was recently featured on IEEE Intelligent Transportation Systems Magazine. Dr. Shi is an expert in energy efficient computer systems research, including battery management for mobile systems and energy efficient data center design and is well known for his research and leadership on smart and connected health.
Additionally, Prof. Shi’s experiences in Smart edge computing in IIoT, Connected and Autonomous Driving, Smart Health and Smart Environment will benefit AI Technology & Systems in taking smart vertical initiatives.
“Keeping pushing the intelligence to the edge, including billions of things, is an urgent need for many applications”, says Prof. Weisong Shi “ I am very happy to see AITS is actively working towards this direction in a unique way.”
“On behalf of the entire AITS team, we warmly welcome Prof. Shi to our advisory board,” says Rohit Sharma, Founder at AITS. “We believe that his vision in Edge markets will benefit AITS create more use cases for developers in several smart-verticals and markets.”
About AI Technology & Systems: AITS was founded in 2018 with a mission to put machine learning models in micro-controllers, IoT and Edge devices. Since then AITS is leading the way in developing and deploying machine learning models with inference software & solutions including compiler, analyzers and fully integrated platform. The online platform lets you connect devices, acquire data, develop models with python/C++ notebooks and compiles the app for the device. It supports TensorFlow, PyTorch & Keras models on bare metal and embedded OS boards/MCUs with ARM M-series CPUs. http://www.ai-techsystems.com/
