Northern Virginia Law Firms Partner to Launch Family Law Decision Directory
WhitbeckBennett and Hirsch & Ehlenberger Partner to Help Families in Conflict During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Family Law Decision Directory represents our attempt to help alleviate some of the delays and get people's cases heard.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhitbeckBennett and Hirsch & Ehlenberger - two Northern Virginia family law firms - have partnered together to establish the Family Law Decision Directory. The Family Law Decision Directory is a directory of experienced family law attorneys across Northern Virginia who are helping families in conflict during the COVID-19 pandemic.
— John Whitbeck, Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett
Due to the various Judicial Emergency Orders from the Virginia Supreme Court in relation to COVID-19, Virginia's courts have been open on a minimal basis. John Whitbeck, the managing partner of WhitbeckBennett, explains that "[p]art of the struggle for families going through a divorce or other domestic disputes is the fact that the courts are basically shut down except in emergencies. This has created an incredible backlog of cases that will last well into next year. The Family Law Decision Directory represents our attempt to help alleviate some of the delays and get people's cases heard."
The directory offers relief to this issue by providing experienced Family Law attorneys to act as arbitrators and judges pro tempore. It allows attorneys to decide on matters where the parties have been unable to resolve them through negotiation or mediation. The advantages of this service is the ability to hear cases faster than if they were on the court docket, and that these meetings can be done remotely.
"Going through a contested divorce during a pandemic is truly a disaster within a disaster," states Brian Hirsch, partner at Hirsch & Ehlenberger. " The Family Law Decision Directory gives people the opportunity to have their cases decided expeditiously so they can move on with their lives. The participating lawyers who have agreed to serve as arbitrators and judges pro tempore are helping out by lowering their regular hourly rates."
As Hirsch states, the lawyers who are participating in the directory are reducing their regular hourly rate to make the program more affordable to the public. This initiative is open to families and individuals affected by COVID-19 needing family legal services across Northern Virginia and is encouraging other local attorneys to join the directory.
To learn more, please visit WhitbeckBennett online at www.wblaws.com or the Family Law Decision Directory at www.familylawdecision.org.
###
WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means they have focused their practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Their aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyers will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies, and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
WhitbeckBennett
Facebook – Whitbeck Bennett
Instagram - @WhitbeckBennett
LinkedIn – Whitbeck Bennett
Twitter - @WhitbeckBennett
YouTube – Whitbeck Bennett
Hirsch & Ehlenberger, P.C., we genuinely care about our clients. For 30 years, we have been serving clients throughout Virginia in all types of divorce and family law matters. Attorneys Brian Hirsch and Carol Ehlenberger are listed in “The Best Lawyers in America,” Washingtonian magazine’s Top Divorce Lawyers, Northern Virginia magazine’s Top Divorce Lawyers and Virginia Business magazine’s “Legal Elite.” These recognitions are a testament to the type of human service we offer. Because you are not a case. You are a human, and you deserve compassion and respect.
Hirsch & Ehlenberger
Facebook – Hirsch & Ehlenberger, P.C.
LinkedIn – Hirsch & Ehlenberger, P.C.
Twitter - @HENovaFamilyLaw
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn