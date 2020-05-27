PATTERSON ADULT SCHOOL JOINS GROWING COALITION, EXPANDING BAY VALLEY TECH’S FREE CODE ACADEMY
Newest Partnership Accelerates Central Valley’s Growing High-tech Hub
Our partnership with Bay Valley Tech will help local residents pivot to high-paying technology jobs.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, U.S., May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As software continues to revolutionize industries such as healthcare, transportation, entertainment and food production, there are now unparalleled opportunities for good programmers. In yet another step toward establishing the Central Valley as a new technology hub, Patterson Adult School has partnered with Bay Valley Tech code academy to train more software programmers in the region.
— Jeff Rowe, Director, Career Technical Education, Patterson Joint USD
Bay Valley Tech’s innovative FREE software development training program helps adult students learn new programming skills through flexible online courses and peer-based mentoring. Bay Valley Tech also provides a supportive, fun environment for new students learning to code as well as opportunities for students to network with local software professionals and employers. Corporate partners encourage their employees to volunteer as mentors at the code academy and often hire top students from the program.
While other code academies can cost as much as $15,000, Bay Valley Tech’s free and flexible program is an excellent option for young adults, working parents and others seeking to move into lucrative tech careers.
According to Jeff Rowe, Patterson Joint Unified School District’s Director of Career Technical Education, “Our partnership with Bay Valley Tech will help local residents pivot to high-paying technology jobs. This program has the potential to elevate our students’ earning potential as well as grow the Central Valley’s tech economy.”
Bay Valley Tech President Phillip Lan added, “Patterson Adult School’s partnership will enable more local residents to gain entry into lucrative tech careers. Collaborations like this are crucial to expand our region’s ability to train thousands of new software professionals, making it an attractive investment destination for Bay Area companies seeking new tech talent.”
Interested Students
Bay Valley Tech’s free code academy is an amazing opportunity for local residents seeking to significantly increase their earning potential. The program has limited space, so interested students are encouraged to enroll on the Patterson Adult School website (www.patterson.k12.ca.us) as well as filling out the online application at (https://www.bayvalleytech.com/code-academy-application) as soon as possible. The class is scheduled to start on July 6. Questions? Please call 209-895-7739.
Corporate Sponsors
Companies or other parties interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities with Bay Valley Tech’s code academy or providing scholarships to help local students, should contact info@bayvalleytech.com.
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is an innovative free code academy providing training and mentorship in the modern programming skills that employers are seeking. With classes in Modesto and Stockton, as well as more planned in Turlock, Tracy and Livermore, Bay Valley Tech’s low-barrier program aims to significantly increase the Central Valley and San
Francisco East Bay’s software talent base and position the region as an attractive destination for tech companies looking to expand. Bay Valley Tech also supports the local tech community by sponsoring hackathons, software meetups, Women Techmakers, high school tech events and the Valley Agtech Summit.
www.bayvalleytech.com
About Patterson Joint Unified School District
Patterson Joint Unified School District is a K-12 school district located in Patterson, California. It is designated as a joint district because its boundaries include portions of Stanislaus and Santa Clara counties. It also oversees and encompasses Patterson Adult School, which offers academic and vocational education.
www.patterson.k12.ca.us
Dori Jones
Bay Valley Tech
+1 209-840-0746
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn