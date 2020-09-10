Telnyx Launches New Wireless Product
The IoT connectivity solution that addresses the challenges faced by organizations as they build and scale IoT applications.
The Internet of Things has the potential to transform businesses across every sector—optimizing operations, developing new revenue streams, and enhancing user experiences.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the world’s only self-service, full-stack CPaaS today announced the official launch of its Wireless product—a cellular connectivity solution empowering developers to build the next generation of revolutionary IoT applications using a simple API and self-service platform.
— Telnyx Product Manager - Eoghan Martin
Early adopters of IoT have now moved beyond pilots to scale solutions across an increasing number of mainstream business use cases. As a result, the IoT market is proliferating, and showing no signs of slowing down. IoT technologies and applications continue to transform a diverse range of sectors, from industry 4.0 to smart homes and cities, and even e-health.
“The Internet of Things has the potential to transform businesses across every sector—optimizing operations, developing new revenue streams, and enhancing user experiences,” said Eoghan Martin, Telnyx Wireless Product Manager. “And yet, there are some fundamental problems with current IoT connectivity solutions when it comes to network control and security, which are acting as a real barrier to adoption. Telnyx Wireless addresses these challenges head-on.”
Organizations today expect wireless coverage across hundreds of carriers, and automatic carrier switching as standard. Telnyx meets these essential needs with coverage across over 500 networks globally and carrier switching enabled automatically, providing seamless mobility and removing the complexities of managing multiple carriers.
The challenge for organizations is that current providers often use automatic carrier switching as a way to reduce their own costs, preferencing low-cost networks at the expense of quality. Telnyx Wireless will solve this problem in two ways; first, by always preferencing the highest quality available network, and second, by empowering users with the control to configure their SIMs to preference specific networks in real-time via over-the-air updates.
Another major barrier to IoT adoption is security. 86% of enterprises using IoT report that their IoT deployments have been delayed or constrained by security concerns and 50% cite security as their biggest challenge to successful IoT implementation. Private LTE networks can effectively address these security concerns, bypassing the inherent risks of the public internet with secure, private connections. Built on top of the Telnyx global IP network, Telnyx Wireless is unique in its ability to support enhanced security via private LTE networks.
The new Wireless product includes a range of features that equip developers with everything they need to build and scale their IoT applications with ease, launching disruptive products that have the potential to transform the way we live our lives. Key features include:
- Out-of-the-box global connectivity.
- The ability to provision, manage, and monitor usage in real-time via an easy-to-use self-service platform, or programmatically via API.
- Unmatched network redundancy and control.
- Affordable, easy to understand pricing.
Telnyx will focus its Wireless product on those industry sectors most in need of premium security, reliable connectivity where network redundancy and control are paramount. This covers a broad spectrum of use-cases.
In the healthcare sector, an aging population and a social distancing mandate have put a strain on already stretched provider systems. IoT technology has the potential to alleviate the strain and unlock better, more efficient methods of patient care.
Use cases range from sharing data between medical devices to real-time location tracking of medical equipment and medicine, and wearable devices for remote patient monitoring. The reliable connectivity that Telnyx can provide—99.999% uptime SLA—and secure, private LTE networks are ideal for sensitive patient data and mission-critical applications.
The Industrial Internet of Things (iIoT) is also known as industry 4.0—is already revolutionizing manufacturing, enabling the acquisition and accessibility of data faster and more efficiently than ever before. Use cases predicted to grow most quickly in the near-term are quality control, remote monitoring of equipment, and tracking of assets or equipment on production sites.
According to Bain, the main barrier to iIoT adoption is concern over integration issues, therefore Telnyx Wireless has been designed for simple integration, with strong documentation, robust reporting, and 24/7 technical support.
The transportation industry is also heavily investing in IoT, which is no surprise given its considerable advantages; including optimizing the use of resources, decreasing the significance of human error, and better transportation control. Top applications of IoT in transportation and logistics include fleet tracking, inventory tracking, location management, and even drone-based delivery.
Telnyx Wireless is available now and can be ordered anytime from the Mission Control Portal.
About Telnyx
Telnyx delivers voice, SMS, and more for next-gen connectivity applications. A robust platform that provides global carrier-grade services, Telnyx maintains a global, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control through its easy-to-use portal and intuitive APIs.
Telnyx products include voice, messaging, fax, lookup, and wireless APIs. Customers provision services on-demand and only pay for what they use. Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 in-house engineering support, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary services like configuration management, enterprise security, and fraud detection.
For more information, please visit telnyx.com.
Christie Wragg
Telnyx
+1 224-716-1639
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn