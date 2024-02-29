Telnyx launches Regional Breakout in Germany, increasing IoT data connectivity speeds across Europe.
Telnyx IoT launches in Germany: data speeds soar with new local breakout, ensuring faster, more reliable IoT connectivity across Europe.
Our investment in Europe is a testament to our commitment to meet the growing demand for high-quality IoT connectivity, providing our customers with the fastest, most reliable connectivity available.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, a global leader in cloud communication and IoT solutions, proudly announces the launch of its local wireless breakout in Germany, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing superior data connectivity for European customers. This strategic initiative introduces new local IP Exchange (IPX) and packet gateways within Germany, set to drastically enhance the quality of data service across Europe by offering a local alternative to Telnyx's existing core network in the United States.
— David Casem, CEO
The introduction of this service in Germany is a game-changer for devices utilizing Telnyx SIMs in Europe, in two primary domains.
Reduced Latency: Customers can now experience over 100ms faster connectivity, substantially improving the performance of IoT and other data-intensive applications.
Automatic Path Selection: With two potential paths for data connectivity – the original core in the United States and the new core in Germany – devices will automatically route data through the shortest network path. This redundancy not only enhances reliability but also ensures optimum performance without any required action from the customer.
This expansion into Germany is poised to improve wireless operations for European customers, providing low-latency connectivity on Telnyx SIMs. It represents a significant enhancement in data connectivity and quality for Telnyx’s European customer base, reinforcing the company’s dedication to advancing global communication technologies.
“There is a growing demand for high-quality, reliable wireless connectivity, especially for IoT applications that are critical to modern business operations,” said David Casem, CEO of Telnyx. “Our investment in Europe is a testament to our commitment to meet and exceed these demands, providing our customers with the fastest, most reliable connectivity available.”
This new service underscores Telnyx’s forward-thinking approach to communications, ensuring that European customers not only enjoy the highest quality of service with minimal latency and enhanced reliability but also benefit from Telnyx’s competitive pricing. The local breakout is designed to be seamless for Telnyx customers, requiring no action on their part and no additional cost. Devices equipped with Telnyx SIMs will automatically connect via the shortest and most efficient network path, ensuring the best possible connectivity experience.
Telnyx continues to lead the way in innovative telecommunications solutions, constantly expanding its global footprint and enhancing its offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses. With this latest development, Telnyx reaffirms its position as a key player in the future of global connectivity.
Aisling Cahill
Telnyx
aisling@telnyx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn