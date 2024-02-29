Telnyx launches Regional Breakout in Germany, increasing IoT data connectivity speeds across Europe.

Telnyx IoT SIM cards provide multi-network coverage on 650+ networks in 180+ countries worldwide.

Telnyx IoT launches in Germany: data speeds soar with new local breakout, ensuring faster, more reliable IoT connectivity across Europe.

Our investment in Europe is a testament to our commitment to meet the growing demand for high-quality IoT connectivity, providing our customers with the fastest, most reliable connectivity available.” — David Casem, CEO