Telnyx announces major increase in Operator Connect coverage across EMEA.
Telnyx expands Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams to 35 new countries across EMEA, with total coverage in 43 locations, enhancing global telecom access.
Operator Connect provides yet another easy entry point. Over one million organizations can leverage our infrastructure via their Teams account - no matter their technical capability.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connectivity platform Telnyx has significantly expanded its Operator Connect support for Microsoft Teams customers with 35 new countries added primarily in Europe. The expansion marks a milestone in Telnyx’s mission to simplify access to high-quality global telecommunications services worldwide. The update means Telnyx is now a leading Operator in global coverage rankings, with a total of 43 supported locations. In addition, Telnyx's proprietary SBC has been certified by Microsoft for Operator Connect usage, ensuring they can offer greater support and consistency to their customers.
— David Casem
The Operator Connect program allows Microsoft Teams administrators to set up and manage PSTN with one or more Carriers, all fully integrated with their Teams environment. In the case of Telnyx, with little more than Teams Admin Center and a self-service Telnyx account, companies can provision and manage 1000s of numbers for their teams globally.
CEO David Casem is enthusiastic about the program’s potential to give users access to Telnyx’s platform. “We’ve spent years building an industry-leading, global private network for voice communications, used by more than 30,000 companies in 190 countries. One of the ways we’ve grown this far is by making our platform as available and accessible as possible. Operator Connect provides yet another easy entry point. Over one million organizations can leverage our infrastructure via their Teams account - no matter their technical capability.”
Rogelio Perez, Product Director, emphasized the simplicity of the setup process: "In the past integrating collaboration tools with telephony required a lot of configuration and maintenance. Operator Connect eliminates that. It's literally just click-click-click - no Powershell, coding or anything like that.“
The service's expansion includes the majority of Europe - complementing existing availability across the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico & more.
Telnyx offers a comprehensive guide for those interested in adopting Operator Connect, promising a straightforward setup process. The company also gives customers other options such as Direct Routing, for which they pursue a similarly business-friendly approach. As an example, their Direct Routing doesn’t include a Session Border Controller fee, unlike some competitors.
They plan to roll out services further in the coming months, with a particular focus on APAC and some additional LATAM locations.
For more information on Operator Connect and to see the full list of supported countries, check out Telnyx's full launch notes on the topic.
Simon Verbiest
Telnyx
simonv@telnyx.com