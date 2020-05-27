Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,752 in the last 365 days.

Hall’s Beer Cheese launches newest addition to the family, Hall’s Benedictine Spread

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hall’s Beer Cheese LLC is the dips and spreads company behind nationally recognized Hall’s Beer Cheese, the original beer cheese that has been made continuously since the 1930s, and has just released a new addition to their production line of specialty dairy products. The Hall’s Benedictine Spread will be available beginning Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Liquor Barn retailers across Kentucky. The product will also be available to all national consumers on beercheese.com. As part of the launch promotion of the Benedictine Spread, Hall’s is offering a “Father’s Day” subscription box on the beercheese.com website that will include a sampling of their suite of spreads. The promotional box will include, three (3) 8oz. containers of the Hall’s Beer Cheese Hot, two (2) 8oz. of the Original Hall’s Beer Cheese, and a single of the new Benedictine Spread. The discounted box will also ship out a mystery gift with each subscription box. This promotional box allows for loyal consumers to benefit from the discounted pricing on their bestsellers and sample the newest member of the family. The Benedictine Spread has been carefully crafted to be true to the flavor and texture and ingredients of the spread that was handmade at Hall’s Restaurant, with the focus on a high-quality product that consumers associate with the Hall’s Beer Cheese brand. The Benedictine Spread features a crisp cucumber flavor that is paired perfectly with a range of accompaniments from crackers, flatbreads, and bagels.

"We wanted to bring back an old southern favorite which meets the elevated palates of today’s consumers who appreciate fresh and diverse flavors and textures . Our success with the Hot and Original Beer Cheese is a tough act to follow so we wanted to make sure we got this one right. The feedback has been tremendous on the Benedictine and we are excited that consumers can now try it for themselves." says Kit Crase, Hall’s Beer Cheese owner.

About Hall’s Beer Cheese: It started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River, at a location that has had a restaurant or trading post since the 1700’s, and has been Halls Restaurant for nearly a century. Hall’s Beer Cheese has developed into an internationally recognized brand. Taste of the South, Southern Living, the Wall Street Journal, Food Network and others have featured the original beer cheese spread. The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese.

Hall's is a locally owned business based in Mount Vernon, Kentucky.

For more info on Hall’s Beer Cheese and please visit; beercheese.com

Niki Dec
HGPinkPR
+1 310-859-8870
email us here

You just read:

Hall’s Beer Cheese launches newest addition to the family, Hall’s Benedictine Spread

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.