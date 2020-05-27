Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,751 in the last 365 days.

Bridge demolition requires closing portion of I-75 in Detroit this weekend

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the Milwaukee Street overpass above I-75. - Removing the overpass requires a weekend closure of I-75 between I-94 and M-8 (Davison Freeway) starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 29. - Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 1.

May 27, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be replacing the Milwaukee Street overpass above I-75 in Detroit this year. Due to its current structural condition, the bridge is being replaced in advance of other major improvements on the future I-94 modernization project in Detroit.  

The first stage of replacement involves removing the existing structure that was originally constructed in 1969. To accomplish this, both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-94 and M-8 (Davison Freeway) starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 29. Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June l.   

During the closure, the posted detour for northbound I-75 follows westbound I-94, northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), and eastbound M-8 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound M-8 to southbound M-10, back to southbound I-75.

The following ramps will close starting at 7 p.m. on Friday:

- Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75, - Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75, - Clay Street to southbound I-75, - Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75, and - Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.

All ramps, except for Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75, will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 1. In addition, crews will close the left lane on southbound I-75 from Clay Street to Piquette Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Friday to mobilize demolition equipment.  

All work on this $6.1 million investment is scheduled to be completed in early 2021. Due to the structure's proximity to the I-75/I-94 interchange, this bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.

Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.   

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

You just read:

Bridge demolition requires closing portion of I-75 in Detroit this weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.