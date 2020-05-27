I-75 lane closures for bridge inspections in Genesee County start May 27

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY: Flint

ESTIMATED START DATE: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Saturday, May 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete routine bridge scoping inspections on I-75 at Coldwater Road and Carpenter Road in the city of Flint.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent single-lane closures between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will help verify the structural integrity of the bridge and identify required maintenance for future dates.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.