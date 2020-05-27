Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-75 lane closures for bridge inspections in Genesee County start May 27

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Genesee

HIGHWAY:                                    I-75

CLOSEST CITY:                  Flint

ESTIMATED START DATE:             Wednesday, May 27, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Saturday, May 30, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete routine bridge scoping inspections on I-75 at Coldwater Road and Carpenter Road in the city of Flint.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:  This work will require intermittent single-lane closures between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will help verify the structural integrity of the bridge and identify required maintenance for future dates.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

I-75 lane closures for bridge inspections in Genesee County start May 27

