US-127 ramp to M-20 in Mt. Pleasant closed starting May 27; bridge demolition May 28 and 29

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Isabella

HIGHWAYS: US-127 M-20 (Pickard Road)

CLOSEST CITY: Mt. Pleasant

START DATE: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: October 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close one lane in each direction of US-127 over M-20 and close the northbound US-127 ramp to M-20 to accommodate bridge deck and railing repairs. Overnight closures for May 28 and 29 will also be required to accommodate additional bridge demolition. This work is part of a $15.6 million investment to resurface 6 miles of US-127 from US-127 Business Route (BR) to M-20, and US-127 BR from US-127 to Bluegrass Road, plus work to make improvements to US-127 bridges.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The northbound US-127 ramp M-20 (Exit 143) will be closed and detoured through June 11. Drivers should use the posted detour via US-127 BR and M-20.

During overnight demolition, M-20 will be detoured at US-127 via Isabella Road, Broadway Road, and Summerton Road. All ramps to US-127 will remain open. This work is planned for 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights.

SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS: This work will create a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.