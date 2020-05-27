InSpire Transpiration Solutions Continues Cultivation Webinar Series with Second Event
Leading HVAC solutions company to host webinar focused on drying and curing cannabis
In our experience, we have seen more money lost in the curing stage than any other stage of cultivation.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSpire Transpiration Solutions, an HVAC products and services provider focused on controlled environment horticulture to optimize product quality, will continue its cultivation webinar series with a second event on June 4. “Drying and Curing Cannabis to Preserve Terpenes and Other Secondary Metabolites” will discuss the science of what happens after harvest and the importance of a thorough drying and curing process.
“In our experience, we have seen more money lost in the curing stage than any other stage of cultivation,” said Adrian Giovenco, CEO of InSpire Transpiration Solutions. “The curing process is both an art and a science, and is all about finding a careful balance between consistent moisture removal, secondary metabolite preservation, and mitigating risk of pathogen infection and product loss.”
“Drying and Curing Cannabis to Preserve Terpenes and Other Secondary Metabolites” will take place on Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. PST. Registrants will learn about important topics including: temperature, humidity, light and other environmental factors’ impact on the curing process and secondary metabolite preservation; parameters that assist in preserving secondary metabolites and reducing pathogen infection; and popular curing timelines and environmental setpoints.
The webinar will be hosted by Robbie Batts, InSpire’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Jesse Porter, InSpire’s Cannabis Business Specialist. Batts and Porter have decades of experience in cultivation science and technology and look forward to providing cultivators with the tools and knowledge they need to produce their best product.
To learn more about the webinar series or to register for the second event, visit: https://webinar.ringcentral.com/webinar/register/WN_Q050wVaeTJ2QLuwUHnMCSg.
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides integrated heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) solutions for indoor and greenhouse horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize revenue, optimize product quality and output, mitigate risk and reduce operating expenses. Leading the way with over 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire is an equipment and controls manufacturer specializing in building large-scale and commercial grow room HVACD systems to deliver stable climate control throughout the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and cannabis science, InSpire partners with clients to meet their specific goals through all phases of commercial controlled environment grow room construction, from HVAC system design and build to constant commissioning and optimized SOPs required for cannabis facility maintenance. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
