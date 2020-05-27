Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Use of Personal Protective Equipment in County Court Facilities

2020-05-26-01

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

RE:  Use of Personal Protective Equipment in County Court Facilities

 

ORDER

In recognition of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the threat it poses to the health and safety of members of the public and judicial staff, and in order to maintain the effective operation of the South Carolina Judicial Branch,

I FIND it necessary to address the use of personal protective equipment in county court facilities statewide.

Pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,

IT IS ORDERED all persons employed in or visiting county court facilities statewide may wear personal protective equipment including, but not limited to, protective masks. Any person who inhibits or prevents employees or persons visiting county court facilities statewide from wearing personal protective equipment is subject to contempt for violation of this order. Any person wearing a protective mask may be asked to briefly remove it in order to reveal their face for identification purposes.

The provisions of this order are effective immediately and remain in effect unless amended or revoked by subsequent order of the Chief Justice.

s/Donald W. Beatty                                    Donald W. Beatty Chief Justice of South Carolina

 

Columbia, South Carolina May 26, 2020

 

