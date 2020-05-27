June 1, 2020 Global Day of Parents
See a new light on parent peer support, as Parents Forum and the National Parents Union join forces
No one could anticipate the desperation, fear and sadness we feel these days, but we can help each other manage these feelings.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 1, Global Day of Parents, Parents Forum and the National Parents Union will offer an online workshop on how emotional awareness can help families manage stress during the pandemic. The Parents Forum workshop will air on the National Parents Union Facebook channel Monday, June 1st at 9:00 am ET, with four repeat broadcasts during the day.
Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan said, “No one could anticipate the desperation, fear and sadness we feel these days, but we can help each other manage these feelings. Peer support does not take the place of professional help but it can provide a safety valve." Viewers are invited, in advance, to download the Parents Forum ‘Tools of the Trade’ available in several languages under ‘Resources’ at www.parentsforum.org.
The June 1 Parents Forum workshop will be led by Djamel Bekkai and Patricia Lowther. To join on June 1, tune in to the National Parents Union on Facebook: www.facebook.com/nationalparentsunion
