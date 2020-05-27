Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane closures expected in Duluth tunnels throughout June (May 26, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —Throughout the month of June, motorists can expect to encounter lane closures in the I-35 tunnels in downtown Duluth. Maintenance crews will be cleaning and inspecting drains.

The first week of June, the right lane of northbound I-35 will be closed. The second week of June, the left lane of northbound will be closed. The third week of June, the right lane of southbound I-35 will be closed, and the fourth week of June, the left lane of southbound will be closed for maintenance.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org

