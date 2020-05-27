Lane closures expected in Duluth tunnels throughout June (May 26, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —Throughout the month of June, motorists can expect to encounter lane closures in the I-35 tunnels in downtown Duluth. Maintenance crews will be cleaning and inspecting drains.

The first week of June, the right lane of northbound I-35 will be closed. The second week of June, the left lane of northbound will be closed. The third week of June, the right lane of southbound I-35 will be closed, and the fourth week of June, the left lane of southbound will be closed for maintenance.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org

###