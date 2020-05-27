Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-35 Albert Lea Rest Area reopened after water pump repair (May 26, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. —The northbound Interstate 35 Albert Lea Rest Area has reopened after a water pump was repaired, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The rest area is at mile marker 1 just north of the Iowa border near Albert Lea.

To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s website search tool to learn about services and access at each site: mndot.gov/restareas.

Join the southeastern Minnesota Facebook group facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast to learn about MnDOT construction projects and activities.

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

