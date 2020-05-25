Gazprom Neft ships its 200th oil consignment from the Prirazlomnaya offshore rig
The Prirazlomnoye oilfield is located in the south—east of the Barents Sea, 60 kilometres offshore. Recoverable reserves are in the order of 79 million tonnes. The licence to develop this field is held by Gazpromneft-Shelf LLC, a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft. Commercial development of the Prirazlomnoye field started in December 2013. A new oil blend, “ARCO”, was launched on the global market in April 2014. Gazprom Neft produced its
The ice-resistant “Prirazlomnaya” offshore rig was designed and constructed in Russia specifically for development of this field, and is capable of handling all technological operations — drilling, production, storage, and processing and offloading of the finished product. The Prirazlomnaya rig is designed for use under the most extreme environmental and climatic conditions: meeting the most stringent safety requirements, it is capable of withstanding maximum ice loads.
Year-round shipments are undertaken by
The full-service continuity and safe operation of the Prirazlomnaya rig is made possible by the project’s transport and logistics system which, in addition to two shuttle tankers, includes two multifunctional icebreaking vessels, the Vladislav Strizhov and the Yuri Topchev, and the ice-class Sayan Polaris vessel.