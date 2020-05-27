PPE Available Immediately from B2B Industrial Packaging

Masks, Hand Sanitizer, Floor Marking Tape, Cleaning Clothes Now Available through B2B Industrial Packaging

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced that they have a range of PPE (personal protective equipment) and safety equipment in stock and ready for quick ship. These products include KN95 healthcare grade masks; everyday use masks with elastic ear loops and metal nose strip; and hand sanitizer in one-gallon jugs that include a pump.

In addition to masks and hand sanitizer, B2B Industrial Packaging has a range of safety products that includes 3M floor marking tape—to establish social distancing restrictions; 3M Safety-Walk tape, 3M TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-To-Use Cleaner and 3M Scotch-Brite high performance cleaning cloths.

As facilities begin to open up, employers need to provide a suitable range of PPE to their workers along with training. In addition to PPE and other safety equipment, B2B Industrial Packaging’s account executives can provide advice on the best, most cost effective PPE for each client’s unique situation. The company will also provide a complementary safety evaluation.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “Although most businesses are beginning to ramp up to full production, many don’t yet have the necessary PPE to fully protect workers. The good news is that we have many of these items in stock and we pledge to relentlessly work with customers until they have everything they need.”

Although the items mentioned above are now in stock, they are subject to future availability. There is a minimum one-case order for all of these products. B2B Industrial Packaging is a 3M Distributor Partner.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

