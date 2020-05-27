Measure Protocol Graduates from the Creative Destruction Lab Program
Exclusive global program is designed to support long-term success for rapidly scalable technology companies; Measure is one of few participants to graduate
Our participation in the Creative Destruction Lab program helped us enhance our performance as a company. We learned from the insights and experiences of others in technology-driven fields.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measure Protocol, the ethical person-based data marketplace powered by blockchain, has graduated from the highly competitive Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) program within the Blockchain Stream. The objectives-based program was designed to help scalable science- and technology-based companies innovate and succeed through a mix of training, mentorship and business development support. Measure was one of only 11 companies that graduated from the program.
— Owen Hanks, CEO, Measure Protocol
“We were thrilled to be accepted into the program initially last summer, and to have successfully completed the intensive 10-month program is a testament to our team’s vision, dedication and hard work,” said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. “Collaborating with our mentors, setting goals and accomplishing each objective fully and on time, helped us continue our path toward innovation.”
As part of the program, Measure took part in a two-week bootcamp to kick off several months of work with a team of prestigious mentors, including William Tunstall-Pedoe, Eva Lau, Eric Hixon and others. Regular sessions with mentors took place every eight weeks with the purpose of assessing progress and setting new short-term objectives. Measure was one of the few companies in the program that was able to match objectives with mentor supporters, and to successfully execute on those objectives within a specified time frame.
Hanks continued, “Our participation in the Creative Destruction Lab program helped us enhance our performance as a company. We learned from the insights and experiences of others in technology-driven fields, and were able to successfully navigate the thoughtful growth of Measure. You can see some of the fruits of this collaboration in our many recent offerings, like our Measure Digital Insights solution for passive data collection and Measure QuickAnswers surveys.”
Measure participated in CDL’s new Blockchain Stream at Toronto, which was designed to give blockchain founders access to the expertise of entrepreneurs, investors and a community of visionaries in blockchain. The program also includes intensive technical training from industry and academic leaders in blockchain and crypto-economics.
About Creative Destruction Lab (CDL)
CDL is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Its nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their likelihood of success. Founded in 2012 by Professor Ajay Agrawal at the Rotman School of Management at University of Toronto, the program has expanded to eight sites across four countries: Oxford (Saïd Business School, University of Oxford), Paris (HEC Paris), Atlanta (Scheller College of Business, Georgia Institute of Technology), Vancouver (Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia), Montreal (HEC Montréal), Calgary (Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary), and Halifax (Rowe School of Business, Dalhousie University). www.creativedestructionlab.com
About Measure Protocol
Measure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App for iOS. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol
Marie Melsheimer
Campbell Consulting
+1 541-389-3337
email us here