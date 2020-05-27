Defeating COVID-19 at 100 Years Young: 100th Birthday Celebration at Suffolk County Skilled Nursing Center
PORT JEFFERSON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water’s Edge Rehab & Nursing Center at Port Jefferson, a member of the CareRite Centers network, was proud to host a socially distant Birthday celebration for beloved resident Genevieve Peer, celebrating not only her milestone birthday of turning 100 years young on May 26th, but also for another amazing accomplishment- defeating COVID-19.
Genevieve Peer celebrates her 100th birthday after beating COVID-19 at Water's Edge Rehab & Nursing Center at Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson, NY
Genevieve celebrates alongside her family and friends as the center is practicing safe social distancing measures
Born in Brooklyn, Genevieve was the youngest of 6 children, and as she grew up, she was instilled with a strong work ethic, holding multiple jobs throughout her life, retiring from ConEdison in 1970.
She lived in Brooklyn until 1976, when she joined her daughter on Long Island before joining the Water’s Edge community.
“Upon coming to Water’s Edge she took up a new hobby playing bingo, which she hardly misses a day, and looks forward to it,” Administration shared. “She continues to crochet and remains sociable to everyone.”
When Genevieve Peer was diagnosed with COVID-19, the team knew nothing could stop Genevieve; her strength, charisma, and spirit were going to overcome the diagnosis- and overcome she did.
Genevieve Peer defeated COVID-19, just in time to celebrate her 100th birthday on May 26th at Water’s Edge Rehab & Nursing Center at Port Jefferson.
Resilient and strong, Genevieve Peer has a warm, active presence in the Water’s Edge community. “You will always see a smile on her face,” shared Rick Trento, Administrator of Water’s Edge.
Proud to spread some joy during this trying time, this momentous event demonstrates how important it is to see the good that is taking place throughout the local community, and the nation.
Water’s Edge Rehab & Nursing Center at Port Jefferson is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the skilled nursing and rehabilitation needs for patients across the states of New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service, employee engagement, and patient experience, CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs.
For more information and VIP press opportunities, please email aromano@careritecenters.com
Ashley Romano
CareRite Centers, LLC
+1 631-617-7785
email us here