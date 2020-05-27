Guide Rail Work to Start Monday on I-80 and I-99

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting regional motorists that guide rail improvement work is expected to start Monday, June 1, along I-80 and I-99 in Clinton, Centre, and Clearfield counties. The project will replace end treatments and substandard guide rail.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Crews will begin at mile-marker 194 in Clinton County with work progressing westward through Clinton, Centre and Clearfield counties, ending at mile-marker 96. Drivers should be alert for crews working in the eastbound and the westbound lanes throughout this 100-mile stretch of highway.

Work is also scheduled for I-99 in Centre County between mile-marker 55 and mile-marker 85.

Traffic control will consist of daytime lane closures starting as early as 5:00 A.M. Message boards along I-80 and I-99 will alert motorists to upcoming lane closures and active work crews.

There are provisions in the contract that prohibit the contractor from restricting traffic during select holidays, Penn State activities or the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

Green Acres Contracting, Inc. of Scottdale, PA is the contractor for this $4.4 million project that will span two construction seasons.

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

