The Conqueror Launches Camino de Santiago Virtual Fitness Challenge
Top-Requested Destination Pathway Camino de Santiago Takes Challengers through 480mi from France to Spain with Virtual Postcards & Stunning Finisher’s Medal
We are proud to present the Camino de Santiago challenge to our community as it’s the most anticipated pathway to date”PAPAMOA, NEW ZEALAND, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conqueror, an innovative and engaging series of virtual fitness challenges used in over 95 international countries, today announces the launch of its Camino de Santiago virtual challenge, a captivating 480mi (772m) mission from France to Spain featuring virtual, personalized postcards and a stunning finisher’s medal upon completion.
Over the last four years, founder of The Conqueror Adam El-Agez has been actively listening to users’ feedback and requests. The Camino de Santiago path emerged as the top requested pathway and bucket list destination. The Camino de Santiago virtual postcards – one of the most popular features on the platform – provide users with a rewarding souvenir of their progress with personalization capabilities. The finisher’s medal features rich colors, detailed design and a luxurious finish.
“We are proud to present the Camino de Santiago challenge to our community as it’s the most anticipated pathway to date,” said El-Agez. “Our team has been diligently working to add innovative touches to develop a robust experience for our challengers. Our virtual fitness challenges are gaining momentum and is a testament to our customer engagement, skilled team and dedication to creating the most sought after virtual fitness challenge in the world.”
The Conqueror provides users with engaging visual representations of progress toward a goal as they advance across the path – similar to a game board. As users advance along the mission path each time they perform an exercise such as walking, running or cycling, they see progress on the map with Google Street View, their mission surroundings and real-time weather information. The user-friendly interface allows users to easily sync workouts with connected apps and trackers including: Apple Watch & Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, Strava and Under Armour. Additionally, users can share images from their workouts and comment to encourage and connect with other participants.
The Conqueror is also known for its innovative virtual challenges along the Inca Trail, Route 66 and the Grand Canyon.
Camino de Santiago entries begin at $34.95. To register for the Camino de Santiago virtual challenge, please visit: www.theconqueror.events/camino.
Businesses, organizations and charities interested in creating their own virtual fitness challenge, please visit: https://wellness.myvirtualmission.com/group-challenges
About The Conqueror:
The Conqueror is designed to keep your motivation for running, walking or cycling (any distance-based exercise) by taking on a virtual fitness challenge. Each challenge can be completed in the timeframe that suits you, either individually or in teams.
Connect your favorite fitness app or manually log your activity distances on our award-winning ‘My Virtual Mission’ mobile app or directly on the website.
The Conqueror currently syncs with Apple Watch, Apple Health, Strava, Runkeeper, Under Armour and Fitbit. Additionally, individuals can win amazing finisher medals and apparel. We pride ourselves on offering stunning event medals to reward your achievements. Each challenge has a range of apparel in two designs and several colors.
For more information, please visit our website. Connect with The Conqueror on Facebook and Twitter.
