Sunwest Roofing Accepted Into the SBA 8(a) Program

One of the nation's leading providers of roofing systems for both commercial and residential customers is now certified under the SBA 8(a) program.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sunwest Roofing announced today it has been accepted into the SBA 8(a) program.

"We're very excited about this," said Manuel Alvarado, owner and spokesperson for Sunwest Roofing, LLC, a company that's a member of the BBB, National Roofing Contractor's Association (NRCA), New Mexico Roofing Contractor's Association, and is known for its certified contractors, installers, and is authorized to offer the highest level of warranties on the market today.

Alvarado explained that the process of gaining 8(a) approval was lengthy and stringent, and now wants to let the world know - especially contracting officers that Sunwest Roofing is certified and able to take on 8(a) set-aside contract opportunities.

SBA (8a) is an ownership/diversity certification sponsored by the SBA. The 8(a) program is a nine-year business development program that provides business training, counseling, marketing, and technical assistance to small businesses that have been certified. The first four years of the program are the developmental stage, and the last five years are the transition stage.

The goal of the program is to have 8(a) firms graduate from the program and go on and thrive in a competitive business environment. The federal government's goal is to award at least five percent of all federal contracting dollars to small disadvantaged businesses each year.

To help provide a level playing field for small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people or entities, the government limits competition for certain contracts to companies that participate in the 8(a) Business Development program. This certification is intended for organizations that are owned and controlled at least 51 percent by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

SBA considers African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Pacific Americans, Native Americans, and Subcontinent Asian Americans to be socially and economically disadvantaged. An individual who does not belong to any of the aforementioned groups can otherwise be admitted to the program if able to show they are disadvantaged due to race, ethnic origin, gender, physical handicap, long-term residence in an environment isolated from the mainstream of American society; or other similar cause.

"This is a huge accomplishment for us, and we're excited about the opportunities awaiting us," said Alvarado.

About Sunwest Roofing

Our focus is providing excellent service for a fair price. Sunwest Roofing has been recognized by many roofing manufacturers as certified installers and authorized to offer the highest level of warranties on the market today. Roofing provides roofing systems for both Commercial and Residential customers. Sunwest's team of roofing professionals have a wealth of knowledge and experience in our unique market. Our goal is perfection. We will analyze your unique roofing needs and engineer a roofing system that is suitable for you.

