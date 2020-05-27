Fantasy Sports Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $1.5 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

This market research report covers fantasy sports market size, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fantasy sports market size is expected to reach more than $1.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of more than 11% by 2024.

Fantasy sports, as the term indicates, is focused on engaging fans via an interactive platform, enabling them to utilize their skills, knowledge, and other expertise to gain monetary or emotional benefits. The design of the game allows users to enter contests, select teams (as per knowledge, previous research, and other info available) and after that rely on their selection to perform reasonably well enough to help them reap profits. The ability for users to virtually own teams and players whom they adore gives users an experience that is far richer than that gained by merely sitting in a venue and watching the same game as a passive viewer.

Arizton

’s recent market research report considers the present scenario of the fantasy sports market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Get your free sample now!

Fantasy Sports Market – Dynamics

Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the fantasy sports market:

• Fan in the Fantasy

• Aggressive Ad & Marketing Spending

• Millennial-driven Fantasy Models

• Growth Spurred by Increasing Sporting Events

• Leveraging Social Media Platforms

• Embracing Blockchain for Service Enhancement

• Capitalizing on OTT Platforms

• Partnering with Diverse Stakeholders

Fantasy Sports Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by sports, gender, and geography.

• The worldwide popularity of football leagues is a major reason for the highest share of the fantasy football segment. The segment captured around half of the market in 2018. The extensive fan engagement is another major factor that is driving the fantasy football market segment.

• Basketball has remained massively popular in the world, particularly in the US. Strategic partnerships and the launch of supporting products across platforms have raised the standards of fantasy basketball in major playing countries.

• As men have historically been receptive to athletics and outdoor games, the male segment accounts for the highest share in the fantasy sports market by gender. The high prevalence of male-centric tournaments is one of the major reasons for the high percentage of the male segment.



Market Segmentation by Sports

• Football

• Soccer

• Basketball

• Baseball

• Hockey

• Golf

• Cricket

• Other fantasy sports

Market Segmentation by Gender

• Male

• Female

Fantasy Sports Market – Geography

The growing affinity toward sports business and the increase in tech-savvy customers have contributed to the incremental growth of the industry in North America. Several states in the US - have legalized sports betting and the DFS format, which is likely to boost the US market during the forecast period. Further, with the ease in regulation across the US, technological advancements backed by strategic partnerships are expected to increase the market value in the US.

Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/fantasy-sports-market

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o Australia

o India

o China

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Japan

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Fantasy Sports Market – Vendor Landscape

Fantasy sports was initially served by vendors such as Yahoo and ESPN and is currently being dominated by DraftKings and FanDuel primarily in the North American region. Another key factor that these names pop up more frequently is due to their dominance within the fantasy sports industry. North America dominates the market with more than 60% share of the overall market. It has the maximum number of revenue-generating vendors for fantasy sports across the world. However, the potential of other regions across the globe can never be written off easily. Also, considering the rapidly growing population across key countries in the APAC region and Latin America, one can expect such markets to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

• CBS Corp.

• DraftKings

• ESPN

• FanDuel

• Yahoo

Other Prominent Vendors

• Ballr

• BalleBaazi

• Boom Fantasy

• Binoba11

• Daily Fantasy Cricket

• Draftstars

• DraftTeam Fantasy Sports

• Dream11

• Eksab

• Fanamana

• FanFight

• FanMojo

• Fantain

• FantasyDraft

• Fantrax

• HalaPlay

• Jiyo11

• My11Circle

• MoneyBall

• MyTeam11

• PlayON

• Sportito

• StarsDraft

• StarPick

• Swoopt Fantasy Sports

• 11Wickets (Ability Games)

Looking for more information? Click here