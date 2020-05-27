How the Deer Moon Hungers by Susan Wingate Nominated for BookLife Award by Publishers Weekly

How the Deer Moon Hungers

Nominated for Best Fiction Work

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES , May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Susan Wingate announces that her forthcoming novel, How the Deer Moon Hungers (ISBN - 979-8629230182, False Bay Books, 2020) has been nominated for the BookLife Award by Publishers Weekly in the category of fiction. How the Deer Moon Hungers, is a coming of age novel in which the hidden horrors of juvenile detention facilities are exposed through the journey of Mackenzie Fraser. How the Deer Moon Hungers is available for pre-sale and will be launched nationally on July 15, 2020.

The BookLife Prize is an annual writing competition sponsored by BookLife and Publishers Weekly. It seeks to support independent authors and discover great written works. The BookLife Prize is judged by Publishers Weekly reviewers, editors, acclaimed authors, and publishing veterans, and awards are given to finalists in each category with a grand cash prize of $5,000 going to the most outstanding finalist. The winner will be announced on December 21, 2020.

“I am very honored and proud that How the Deer Moon Hungers has been recognized as a nominee for the BookLife Award,” said Susan Wingate, author of How the Deer Moon Hungers. “Writing the book was a labor of love and is a great coming of age story that I hope readers will enjoy from the first page to the last.”

In How the Deer Moon Hungers, Mackenzie Fraser knows that her parents aren’t getting back together. Despite her attempts to shelter her seven-year-old sister, Tessa, from the truth, she cannot protect her from brutal realities. Then, on a trip into town, a drunk driver crashes into Tessa, killing her.

Because Mackenzie had marijuana in her possession when Tessa died, she is sentenced to eighteen months in a juvenile detention center for intent to distribute. In detention, Mackenzie experiences violence and sexual abuse, both from other girls and from staff members. Over the course of eighteen months, she considers her relationships with her parents, her friend Gemma, and others affected by Tessa’s death.

The mission of the BookLife Prize is to discover, cultivate, support, and celebrate great works of unpublished or self-published writing by independent authors. It also aims to provide feedback to authors about their work, provide a critic’s report which may assist finalists in the marketing of their fiction, and provide financial support via a cash prize to the grand-prize winner.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Susan Wingate is a #1 Amazon bestselling award-winning author of over fifteen novels. Susan writes across fiction often setting her stories in the Pacific Northwest where lives in Washington State with her husband, Bob.

Susan Wingate is available for interviews from mid-July to the end of August 2020, either on the radio or virtually through platforms such as Zoom and Skype.

