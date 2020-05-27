Probiotic Supplements Market Size to Generate Revenues of over $9 Billion by 2025 -Arizton

This market research report offers analysis on the global probiotic supplement market size and forecast, market share, trends, growth, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Probiotic supplements market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2019−2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. North America dominated the market with over 44% of the revenue share in 2019 and is expected to reach approximately $2 billion by 2025.

2. Female was the largest end user segment which is likely to add around $1.5 billion by 2025.

3. The digestive and gut health segment contributed more than 50% of the total revenue which is followed by rapidly growing immune segment owing to outbreak of COVID-19.

4. Female aged between 15-44 years of age are considered as ideal target segments for vaginal, UTI, and pregnancy-based probiotics.

5. Italy tends to dominate the European market with its significant share of over 22% in 2019.

6. In 2019 around 43% of the consumers preferred the conventional supermarkets and hypermarkets for buying probiotic supplements.

7. Labelling transparency, unique and patented formulations, clinical documentation, and convenience factors are expected to influence the consumption during 2020-2025.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by form, gender, application, distribution, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 11 other vendors

Probiotic Supplements Market – Segmentation

• More than 90% of vendors offer probiotic supplements in the capsule format, thereby driving the revenue share. As advances, which include delay release and combined strain formula, are effective, over 60% of new product launches are taking place in this format. Capsule based probiotics are also the most dominant delivery method in the distribution channel.

• The male segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period as a majority of vendors offer men-focused health supplements. The adoption of gastrointestinal and gut health, immune system, urinary tract infection, oral health, and bone health supplements among men is expected to contribute to the segment revenue.

• The immune response segment is growing due to the increased interest in pursuing a healthy lifestyle. With the outbreak of the COVID-19, the demand for immune-based products is expected to surge. While the demand for gut health supplements is highly inclined toward adults and seniors, immunity generating supplements have a wide scope in the probiotic supplement market that includes infants and children.

Market Segmentation by Form

• Capsule

• Tablets

• Powder

• Liquid

• Others

Market Segmentation by Gender

• Male

• Female

Market Segmentation by Application

• Digestive & Gut Health

• Immunity Response

• Urinary Tract

• Pregnancy

• Vaginal Health

• Bone Health

• Oral Health

• Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Drug Stores & Pharmacies

• Specialty Stores

• Direct Selling

• Online

• Others

Probiotic Supplements Market – Dynamics

Consumer health is changing, along with dynamic global needs. Going forward, there is also a great possibility of interaction of probiotic supplementation for the wellbeing component. With the growth in the use of connected devices and smart gadgets, the combined use of self-monitoring devices, mobile and web applications, remote access to consultation, electronic health records, and the process of direct-to-consumer genetic testing is transforming the face of prevention in consumer health. With the rise in healthcare-monitoring devices, the analysis and diagnosis have become handy, which shows the requirements for probiotic supplements. Furthermore, the effectiveness of the tablets and capsules reflects in the healthcare wearables and software applications that can serve as the tool of relying on supplements. The advances in sensors and tracking features also compels consumers to customize the present offering in the market that might substantially lead to new product innovations.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Innovations and Marketing Strategies

• Demand for Vaginal and Pregnancy Health

• Growth in Health Concerns

Probiotic Supplements Market – Geography

The probiotic supplement market is highly developed in North America and Europe owing to the pre-existing awareness and dominance of probiotic products such as cheese, dairy, and yogurt. On the other hand, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are potential markets that offer windows of opportunity for growth. Other than the downfall of the market in 2020 due to COVID-19, the market is expected to witness a consistent growth across geographies. The novel coronavirus will have adverse effects in the US, China, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, India, Germany, and Singapore in 2020 owing to the complete lockdown and lack of sufficient distribution medium. However, the revival of the market in late 2020 is likely to lead to the rapid growth of demand is 2021, followed by steady growth in the remaining years of the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

Major Vendors

• BioGaia

• CHR Hansen

• Bifodan

• Renew Life

Other vendors include – Probi, BioCare Copenhagen, UAS Labs, DuPont, Vitakem, AB-BIOTICS, Super Smart, ADM Protexin, Bayer, Essential Formulas, and Daflorn.

